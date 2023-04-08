UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State College Spikes celebrated their upcoming season by welcoming fans to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for their annual Spikesfest.

The free event featured Easter activities, pitching and hitting stations and free attendance to the Penn State baseball game after.

“We’ve got some interactive displays, information about things you can do in our community,” Spikes’ broadcaster and communications director Joe Putnam said. “We got an Easter egg hunt, we’ve got inflatables, all sorts of great fun here. And of course, single-game ticket sales start here at Spikesfest as well and we’re excited to be looking forward to the 2023 season.”

This is their second time having the celebration at the park. Putnam said he enjoys being able to offer free fun for all of the visitors, during a fun time of the year for kids.

“You can’t get much more affordable than this, a free event,” Putnam said. “We throw open the gates so fans can come on in. To be able to provide that great fun and a chance to interact with all of the people in our community, that’s what we are all about.”

This is their third season as part of the recently formed MLB Draft League, giving opportunities to young players looking to pursue their professional baseball dreams.

“We’ve had over 70 major leaguers begin their careers here in Happy Valley,” Putnam said. “We’re proud to be able to continue that on in the MLB Draft League, getting players ready as they begin their professional careers.”

The Spikes’ home opener will be on Friday, June 2 against the Williamsport Crosscutters.