HERSHEY, Pa (WTAJ) — The St. Marys Area High School claimed victory Thursday as they won the 2023 PIAA Bocce Ball team Championship.

To celebrate, the team will be escorted through town starting in Pennfield at 5 p.m. Multiple agencies, including the St. Marys. School District police car, fire crews and the Pennsylvania State Police will join as the team comes home.

The team is expected to return around 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

