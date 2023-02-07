Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 40
Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25
Conemaugh Township 41, North Star 35
Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 25
State College 59, Cumberland Valley 40
Windber 62, Ferndale 33
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Brookville 34, Elk County Catholic 16
Clearfield 43, Penns Valley 35
Juniata Valley 91, Glendale 32
State College 61, Cumberland Valley 45
United 62, Cambria Heights 29
West Branch 64, Curwensville 62