Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Blacklick Valley 48, Conemaugh Valley 40

Chestnut Ridge 54, Somerset 25

Conemaugh Township 41, North Star 35

Punxsutawney 50, St. Marys 25

State College 59, Cumberland Valley 40

Windber 62, Ferndale 33

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Brookville 34, Elk County Catholic 16

Clearfield 43, Penns Valley 35

Juniata Valley 91, Glendale 32

State College 61, Cumberland Valley 45

United 62, Cambria Heights 29

West Branch 64, Curwensville 62