The PIAA State baseball and softball tournaments continued Monday with 9 central PA schools still alive competing for for a trip to the state championships, games that will be playing in State College beginning Thursday, June 15th. While rain postponed a number of Monday’s semifinals, several schools punched their tickets to the finals.
BASEBALL
Class 1A
Dubois Central vs. Dock Mennonite at C. Columbia High School (Bloomsburg) – Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.
CLASS 2A
Mount Union vs. Kutztown at Big Spring High School (Newville) – Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.
Bald Eagle 1, Sharpsville 0
CLASS 3A
Riverside 8, Punxsutawney 5
CLASS 4A
Bellefonte 6, Hopewell 5
SOFTBALL
Class 1A
Glendale vs. Tri Valley at Central Mountain (Mill Hall) – 3:00 p.m.
Union 10, Claysburg Kimmel 8
Class 2A
South Williamsport vs. Bald Eagle at Central Mountain (Mill Hall) – Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.
Everett 9, Neshannock 6