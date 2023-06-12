The PIAA State baseball and softball tournaments continued Monday with 9 central PA schools still alive competing for for a trip to the state championships, games that will be playing in State College beginning Thursday, June 15th. While rain postponed a number of Monday’s semifinals, several schools punched their tickets to the finals.

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Dubois Central vs. Dock Mennonite at C. Columbia High School (Bloomsburg) – Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

CLASS 2A

Mount Union vs. Kutztown at Big Spring High School (Newville) – Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

Bald Eagle 1, Sharpsville 0

CLASS 3A

Riverside 8, Punxsutawney 5

CLASS 4A

Bellefonte 6, Hopewell 5

SOFTBALL

Class 1A

Glendale vs. Tri Valley at Central Mountain (Mill Hall) – 3:00 p.m.

Union 10, Claysburg Kimmel 8

Class 2A

South Williamsport vs. Bald Eagle at Central Mountain (Mill Hall) – Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.

Everett 9, Neshannock 6