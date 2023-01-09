Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL



Bellefonte 58, Philipsburg-Osceola 49

Berlin-Brothersvalley 73, Greensburg Central Catholic 53

Bishop Carroll 54, Somerset 50

Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Bishop McCort 45

Clearfield 45, Huntingdon 40

Greater Johnstown 78, Central Cambria 34

Juniata Valley 75, Glendale 61

McConnellsburg High School 72, Tussey Mountain 55

West Branch 67, Curwensville 46

Westmont Hilltop 67, Richland 41

Williamsburg 83, Moshannon Valley 49

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altoona 64, Harrisburg 36

Bishop Carroll 71, Somerset 48

Chestnut Ridge 52, Bedford 35

Forest Hills 63, Central Martinsburg 33

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Berlin-Brothersvalley 37

Northern Cambria 46, Conemaugh Valley 18

Portage 54, Bellwood-Antis 48

Windber 61, North Star 33