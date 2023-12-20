JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Two Richland High School standouts announced their intentions to continue their athletic careers at the Division I level on National Signing Day. Richland star running back Evan McCracken signed to play football for Army, meanwhile, Rams thrower Sasha Garnett committed to Penn State.

“I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time,” Garnett said.

McCracken grew up around the Rams sideline while his father Larry served as a coach for most of his childhood.

The younger McCracken helped Richland make it to three District VI title games, winning them in 2020 and 2021. The Rams also won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference in 2022.

Richland’s Evan McCracken evades a Bishop McCort-Carroll defender (Courtesy: Richland Rams Football)

“(I’ll) miss out on the brotherhood I have,” Evan said. “I grew up with these kids since kindergarten. You know, there’s some friendships that I’ll never be able to build again with other people, and I going (to) miss it a lot.”

He believes he’ll be an “athlete” on the Black Knights football team, whether if that’s in blocking, running the ball or catching passes.

“Just being able to go up there and play football for them is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Evan said.

In last year’s PIAA Track and Field Championship, Garnett won gold in shot put and placed second in discus. She has high hopes for her final trip to states though.

“I hope to break the state record for shot put and win gold for discuss,” Garnett added.