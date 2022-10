TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tyrone girls soccer improved to 7-5 on the season after shutting out Philipsburg-Osceola 5-0.

The Golden Eagles led 1-0 late in the half when Chloe LaRosa scored in the final minute to double the lead.

In the second half Tyrone came out aggressive and scored two more goals; one from Lainey Quick and another from LaRosa as the Golden Eagles cruised to the shutout win.