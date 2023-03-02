Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 6-2A | Championship
United 70, West Branch 42
District 6-2A | Consolation
Southern Huntingdon 67, Mount Union 50
District 9-4A | Championship
Clearfield 47, St. Marys 30
5-8-9 Sub-Regional | Championship
Brookville 50, Bedford 39
GIRLS BASKETBALL
District 6-2A | Championship
Homer Center 52, United 45
District 6-2A | Consolation
Bishop McCort 56. Marion Center 51
District 9-4A | Championship
Punxsytawney 44, St. Marys 41
District 9-1A | Consolation
DuBois Central Catholic 63, North Clarion 44