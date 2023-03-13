JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Brookville Raiders Boys Basketball team advanced to the next round of the PIAA state playoffs after scoring a three-point buzzer-beater on Saturday, March 11.

In a video captured by YDL Sports Network, Brookville’s Clayton Cook scored the thrilling shot in overtime as time expired. This gave the Raiders a 46 to 43 win over Seton LaSalle.

The next game for the Raiders is on Wednesday, March 15 at Penn West University at Clarion vs Neshannock.