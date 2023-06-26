HOLLIDAYSBURG (WTAJ) — In May, Leah Shackley said she looked forward to competing against the U.S.’s top swimmers at the Phillips 66 National Championships.

“I think I handle pressure pretty well. And so far I’ve been okay,” she said as she trained for U.S.A. Swimming’s pinnacle event. “It’s such a privilege to be able to compete against all these wonderful, wonderful swimmers, you know.”

That day has arrived for the Bedford County teen who is in Indianapolis to take on the country’s best. The championship swim meet, which seeds all three of Team USA’s international squads, begins on Tuesday, June 27. Top swimmers will qualify for the U.S. National Team, Pan-American Team and Junior National Team.

Shackley will swim in three events which include the 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, and 100m fly. She will share the pool with some of the world’s best swimmers, facing both U.S. record holders in the backstroke (Regan Smith) and fly (Torri Huske.) Shakley ranks inside the top-10 nationally in all three of her events.

At 16 years old, she is one of the youngest swimmers in the competition. In 2023 alone, she’s won two PIAA state titles, four YMCA National Championships and set three national records. She swims representing Blair Regional YMCA.

All preliminary swims will stream on USA Swim’s Website and YouTube Channel. Finals will stream on YouTube, Peacock and NBC/MSNBC.

Wednesday, June 28

200m backstroke

Prelims: 11:15 a.m. | Finals: 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

100m Butterfly

Prelims: 11:20 a.m. | Finals: 7:40 p.m.

Friday, June 30

100m Backstroke

Prelims: 11:35 a.m. | Finals: 8:00 p.m.