NETANYA, ISRAEL (WTAJ) — Leah Shackley and team USA advanced to the final of the mixed medley in day two of the World Junior Aquatics Championship.

The Bedford teen set a personal record 57.74 100m butterfly in her portion of the relay. The Americans are the top-seeded team heading into Tuesday final. The event streams on Recast.tv at 12:45 p.m. EST.

Shackley is swimming in three other events in Israel this week including the 50 meter butterfly, 100 meter butterfly, and women’s medley relay. Below is the current swim schedule for the event.

Tuesday, 9/5

Mixed Medley

Prelims: 2:30 a.m.

Finals: 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, 9/6

50 Meter Butterfly

Prelims: 2:30 a.m.

Semifinals: 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, 9/7

50 Meter Butterfly

Finals: 11:00 a.m.

Fridays, 9/8

100 Meter Butterfly

Prelims: 2:30 a.m.

Semifinals: 11:00 a.m.

Saturday

Women’s Medley Relay

Prelims: 2:30 a.m.

Finals: 11:00 a.m.

100 Meter Butterfly

Finals: 11:00 a.m.

