A dominants 3-0 sweep propels West Branch into Saturday’s state volleyball championships. The Warriors won their ninth-straight match in Wednesday’s semifinal against Sacred Heart. The win propels them into the 1A championship where the Warriors face Maplewood, the district 10 champion. That match will be played Saturday morning at 10:30 at Cumberland Valley high school in Mechanicsburg.

In class 2A Philipsburg-Osceola fell in five sets (25-12, 20-25, 18-25, 25-15, 8-15) to Freeport who advances to Saturday’s title game. In defeat, the Mounties end the year with a 29-5-2 record.