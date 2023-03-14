Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

Tuesday was the first of two days of second round basketball, with the remainder of the games scheduled for Wednesday. State quarterfinals will be played Friday and Saturday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 2A | Second Round

Bishop McCort 62, Redbank 49



Class 3A | Second Round

Westmont Hilltop 53, Chestnut Ridge 42 – Overtime

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1A | Second Round

Berlin Brothersvalley 74, La Academia 63

Union 51, Cameron County 37

Carlynton 49, Ell County Catholic 44