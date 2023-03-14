Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
Tuesday was the first of two days of second round basketball, with the remainder of the games scheduled for Wednesday. State quarterfinals will be played Friday and Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A | Second Round
Bishop McCort 62, Redbank 49
Class 3A | Second Round
Westmont Hilltop 53, Chestnut Ridge 42 – Overtime
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A | Second Round
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, La Academia 63
Union 51, Cameron County 37
Carlynton 49, Ell County Catholic 44