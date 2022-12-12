Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, Fort Hill, Md. 55

Dubois 59, Indiana 45

Portage 69, North Star 47

Williamsburg 63, Glendale 59

Windber 52, Cambria Heights 35

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Cambria 55, Cambria Heights 47

Windber 63, Rockwood 41