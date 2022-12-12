Below is the PIAA high school scoreboard for area schools. Corresponding highlights may be included above. The scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, Fort Hill, Md. 55
Dubois 59, Indiana 45
Portage 69, North Star 47
Williamsburg 63, Glendale 59
Windber 52, Cambria Heights 35
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Cambria 55, Cambria Heights 47
Windber 63, Rockwood 41