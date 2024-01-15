EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bishop Carroll point guard Luke Repko has entered the 1,000-point club on Monday against Somerset. He scored on a three-pointer late in the first half to achieve the milestone.

“It feels really good,” Repko said. “Not a lot of people get to this point in their careers, so I’m thankful for all my teammates [and coaches] that helped me get to this point.”

Bishop Carroll’s Luke Repko taking photo after joining 1,000 point club (WTAJ)

Repko entered the game needing 17 points to achieve the milestone and finished with 26 in a 71-29 win over Somerset.

“I knew not to worry about it because if I did, I probably wouldn’t get the points I needed,” he added.

The senior has been averaging more than 20 points per game for the 7-5 Huskies.

