EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bishop Carroll point guard Luke Repko has entered the 1,000-point club on Monday against Somerset. He scored on a three-pointer late in the first half to achieve the milestone.
“It feels really good,” Repko said. “Not a lot of people get to this point in their careers, so I’m thankful for all my teammates [and coaches] that helped me get to this point.”
Repko entered the game needing 17 points to achieve the milestone and finished with 26 in a 71-29 win over Somerset.
“I knew not to worry about it because if I did, I probably wouldn’t get the points I needed,” he added.
The senior has been averaging more than 20 points per game for the 7-5 Huskies.
