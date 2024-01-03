HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Northern Bedford and Hollidaysburg came down to the final match on Tuesday night. The Golden Tigers led by three-points, with Aidan Schenk facing off with Nolin Snider at 160 pounds.

Leading 3-2 in the second period, Schenk hit a headlock for a takedown and got near-fall points to extend his lead to six. In the third period, Snider escaped to make it 8-3 and then executed a headlock of his own with near-fall points to tie the bout up at eight.

Snider then decided to go neutral to try and win on his feet. He hit a shot that initially was stopped but scored on a duck under to win 10-9.

The team score was tied at 33, which led to the official getting involved to look at criteria to decide a winner. Northern Bedford ultimately won due to having one more win than Hollidaysburg.

Complete match result can be found below:

(Northern Bedford’s wrestlers are bolded and its team score is inside the parathesis on the left)

172 – Xander Mayhle won by forfeit (0-6)

189 – Eion Snider dec. Mitchell Baronner, 5-1 (3-6)

215 – Rece Dibert pinned Tyson Bridenbaugh, 1:13 (9-6)

285 – Brock Beach dec. Wyatt Maines, 5-1 (12-6)

107 – Brayden Sidney maj. dec. Aiden Replogle, 11-0 (12-10)

114 – Landon Krupka won by tech. fall over Kace Clapper, 17-1 4:00 (12-15)

121 – Wyatt Clouse pinned Logan Krupka, 1:58 (18-15)

127 – Carson Krupka won by forfeit (18-21)

133 – Jacob Brua pinned Bryson Free, 1:14 (18-27)

139 – Kamrin Amick pinned Skylee Parks, 0:23 (24-27)

145 – Mason Schenk pinned Haidyn Dively, 5:32 (24-33)

152 – Aidan Pittman won by forfeit (30-33)

160 – Nolin Snider dec. Aiden Schenk, 10-9 (33-33)

Also on Tuesday night, State College defeated Williamsport 62-9.