High school athletes across the country signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Below is the list of local student-athletes who signed.

Daniel Batrus (Altoona) – Penn State University – Altoona, golf

Ian Brandt (State College) – Old Dominion, football

Zach Billotte (Clearfield) – Clarion University, football

Maddie Cowfer (Altoona) – Mount Aloysius College, cross country/ track & field

Owen Dombrosky (Bishop Guilfoyle) – Pitt Bradford, baseball

Bryce Eberhart (Altoona) – Westminster College, baseball

Rachel Gallagher (Hollidaysburg) – Shippensburg University, tennis

Jeff Hoenstine (Central) – Saint Francis, football

Karson Kiesewetter (Bishop Guilfoyle) – Penn State, football

Connor Lindsey (Altoona) – Juniata College, baseball

Kennedy McHugh (Hollidaysburg) – Juniata College, soccer

Trent Meyers (Altoona) – Saint Francis University, golf

Logan Milito (State College) – Lebanon Valley, football

Manny Miller (Altoona) – Saint Francis University, football

Maddie Myers (Bishop Guilfoyle) – Mount Aloysius, volleyball

Nick Negola (Bishop Guilfoyle) Lock Haven University, baseball

Ian Palilla (Altoona) – Clarion University, football

Sam Penna (Richland) – Saint Francis University, football

Eli Pluebell (Bellwood-Antis) – Clarion University, football

Trent Querry (Bishop Guilfoyle) – Penn State Altoona, golf

Tyson Reid (Altoona) – Clarion University, football

Gretta Rhodes (Hollidaysburg) – Saint Francis University, tennis

Luke Scarton (Portage) – Lock Haven University, football

John Shuster (Windber) – Saint Francis University, football

Ben Sosnowski (Hollidaysburg) – Saint Francis University, football

Tanner Trybus (Cambria Heights) – Saint Francis University, football

Maxwell Washington (Bedford) – Millersville University, football

Patryck Webster (Altoona) – Penn State University – Altoona, swimming

Reese Wilber (Altoona) – University at Buffalo, cross country/ track & field

Alex Yost (Altoona) – Lock Haven University, football

If you know of a student-athlete not included on this list, please email sports@wtajtv.com.