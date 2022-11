CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield head football coach Tim Janocko is retiring after 38 years.

In his more than 300 wins, Janocko has lead the Bison to 18 District titles and 21 playoff appearances.

In 2013, he was inducted into the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

He finished the 2022 season with a 8-4 record.