PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — Long-time Steelers assistant head coach John Mitchell announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Mitchell spent 29 years with the team and is the longest-tenured member of Pittsburgh’s coaching staff. He was the Black and Gold’s defensive line coach, then added the role of assistant head coach.

He was hired by Bill Cowher in 1994 and made four Super Bowl appearances, winning two rings.

“I’m grateful to the Rooney family for the wonderful opportunity to coach and work for the Steelers for nearly 30 years,” said Mitchell. “It was truly an honor. I’d also like to thank Coach Tomlin for giving me the opportunity to stay with the franchise when Coach Cowher retired. I will treasure my time in Pittsburgh and appreciate everyone affiliated with the organization.”

Mitchell played college football at Alabama, where he was the first Black football player for the Crimson Tide in 1971. He was elected to the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.