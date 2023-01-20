Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Altoona 54, Central Dauphin 39
Bedford 71, Central Cambria 44
Central Martinsburg 65, Somerset 27
Elk County Catholic 39, Ridgway 26
Greater Johnstown 89, Penn Cambria 54
Hollidaysburg 69, Clearfield 51
Johnsonburg 42, St. Marys 40
Richland 73, Forest Hills 47
Tussey Mountain 59, Everett 36
Tyrone 55, Penns Valley 45
Williamsburg 58, Glendale 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bedford 40, McConnellsburg High School 35
Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 12
Cameron County 48, Galeton 28
Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 30
Moshannon Valley 49, Harmony 41
Punxsutawney 55, West Shamokin 27
Williamsburg 75, Northern Bedford 33
Windber 63, Conemaugh Valley 27