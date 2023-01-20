Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Altoona 54, Central Dauphin 39

Bedford 71, Central Cambria 44

Central Martinsburg 65, Somerset 27

Elk County Catholic 39, Ridgway 26

Greater Johnstown 89, Penn Cambria 54

Hollidaysburg 69, Clearfield 51

Johnsonburg 42, St. Marys 40

Richland 73, Forest Hills 47

Tussey Mountain 59, Everett 36

Tyrone 55, Penns Valley 45

Williamsburg 58, Glendale 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bedford 40, McConnellsburg High School 35

Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 12

Cameron County 48, Galeton 28

Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 30

Moshannon Valley 49, Harmony 41

Punxsutawney 55, West Shamokin 27

Williamsburg 75, Northern Bedford 33

Windber 63, Conemaugh Valley 27