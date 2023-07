PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — David Bednar will be joining Mitch Keller in Seattle as the Pirates representatives for the All Star Game. Bednar was named as an injury replacement for Clayton Kershaw, who will miss the game with a shoulder injury.

On the season Bednar has a 1.44 ERA with 37 strikeouts in 31.1 innings and has 16 saves as the Pirates closer. This is the second straight year that the 28 year old will be at the mid summer classic.