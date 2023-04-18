PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former player and coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates passed away on Monday.

Don Leppert, who made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 1961 and served as the first base coach during the team’s 1971 World Series Championship, passed away at the age of 91. Pirates President Travis Williams said Leppert touched many lives during his career.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news on the passing of Don Leppert,” Williams said. “He touched many lives during his more than 40 years in baseball and was a valuable part of the Pirates coaching staff during the 1971 World Series winning season. Our hearts go out to his wife, Daphine, and the entire Leppert family.”

Leppert played two seasons with the Pirates before leaving to play for the Washington Senators. He was then selected to the American League All-Star team in 1963.

Leppert managed in the Pittsburgh organization at the Class A level in 1967 before becoming a Major League coach for the Pirates in 1968. From 1977 to 1985, he coached for the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.