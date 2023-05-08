PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have not been in the postseason since 2015, but off to the best start since 1992, the Bucs maybe setting up to bring meaningful baseball back to the Steel City in October.

“Whenever you’re winning ballgames, it’s fun,” Ke’Bryan Hayes said ahead of a May matchup with the Dodgers.

Hayes was one of eight Curve alumni in the Pirates who were in the opening day lineup in Cincinnati this season. He was joined by Oneil Cruz, Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen, Canaan Smith-Njigba, Ji Hwan Bae, Mitch Keller and Jack Suwinski.

“It’s been pretty fun,” Suwinski said, a second-year outfielder. “You know there’s a lot of good relationships here, a lot of guys that know each other really well. So just growing that and building on those.”

Suwinski’s path to Pittsburgh was unconventional. Called up straight from Class AA, Altoona, he didn’t expect to stay with the Pirates long, but got hot, led all NL rookies with 19 home runs and never looked back.

At 24 years old, Suwinski is one of the younger Pirates, still, most have only been called up to Pittsburgh in recent years. In 2018, Hayes and Reynolds were teammates on the Curve, now, they’re the franchise’s two highest-paid players of all-time.

“I’m just really excited about what we’re building,” Reynolds said during a press conference announcing his extension. “You know, what the team can be and what we’re already doing and just what the future could hold here.”

With a young core, the Pirates brought in talent around them this off-season, bringing home Andrew McCutchen, while adding Carlos Santana and Rich Hill. Veteran role models are perfect to lead a young group.

“They’ve been on winning teams, they know what it takes,” Hayes said. “So just like all the little things that they’ve said to us each and every day after each game and stuff like that. So it’s been big.”

“We kind of watch what they’re doing,” Suwinski said. “And watch how they go about their business and, you know, follow their lead during the game and just do whatever we can to win.”

After a dazzling Mitch Keller shutout Monday, Pittsburgh is 21-15 and remains atop of the NL Central. Keller is one of those eight Curve alumni who played on opening day. Ironically, or maybe strategically that 2015 playoff team suited up eight Curve alumni in their Wild Card matchup against the Cubs.