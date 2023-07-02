PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mitch Keller will be the Pirates lone representative at the All Star Game in Seattle this year. It will be Keller’s first All Star appearance.

Keller has emerged as the Pirates ace this season and is 9-3 with a 3.34 ERA with 118 strikeouts in 105 innings pitched. Keller also threw his first career complete game shutout on May 8th against the Colorado Rockies.

Keller was a second round pick of the Pirates in 2014 and has helped the Pirates to a 39-44 record on the season as they sit 5.5 games out of first place in the NL Central.