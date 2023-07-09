PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Pirates selected LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes with the first overall pick in the MLB Draft. In his lone season with the Tigers Skenes was 12-2 with a 1.69 ERA and had 209 strikeouts in 122.2 innings pitched while also throwing two complete games. Skenes was the winner of the Dick Howser Award, which is given out to the best player in college baseball and his 209 strikeouts set an SEC record.

Skenes, a flamethrower who consistently touched 100 mph on his fastball anchored a Tigers pitching staff and helped them win the College World Series this past season. His slider and changeup both are considered plus pitches with sharp break and have a lot of swing and miss to them. Skenes is projected to be an ace in the Pirates rotation.

The Pirates had the first overall selection after winning the first ever MLB Draft lottery. The last time they had the first pick was in 2021 when they drafted Henry Davis.