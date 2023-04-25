PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pittsburgh Pirates Outfielder Bryan Reynolds has agreed to an eight-year contract with the team.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the deal is worth $106.75 million and is the richest in franchise history. Reynolds also receives $100 million on his $6.75 million contract for 2023.

Reynolds’s new contract runs through 2030 and includes a six-team no-trade clause. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2025 season.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

So far in 2023, Reynolds hitting average is .294 with five home runs and 18 RBIs. He was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in 2016 and later joined the Pirates during a trade for Andrew McCutchen in 2018.