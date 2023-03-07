CHARLOTTE, NC (WTAJ) — Hendrick Motorsports says Chase Elliott will miss six weeks with a broken leg, which he suffered in a snowboarding accident Friday.

Elliott was injured ahead of Sunday’s race in Las Vegas. He was replaced by Josh Berry who’d finish 29th in his cub debut.

Berry will fill in again Sunday in Phoenix, and is scheduled to sub in for Elliot in all upcoming oval races, while Hendricks said IMSA SportsCar driver Jordan Taylor will run the road course race at the Circuit of the Americas later in March.

According to a team release, Elliott underwent surgery Friday and is expected to return in six weeks.

Sunday’s missed race ended Elliott’s 254 consecutive start streak. A run that dated back to his rookie season in 2016.