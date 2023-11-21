PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time since 1989, the Pitt Panthers are playing football internationally.

In 2027, the Pitt Panthers will travel to Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

“This is an absolutely tremendous opportunity for our football program, not only athletically but also culturally,” Director of Athletics Heather Lyke said. “Visiting a new continent will be a life-changing experience for our student-athletes. The trip to Ireland will be something that members of our program—student-athletes, coaches, staff and also our tremendous donors and fans—will always remember. Pitt football will have this memorable international exposure along with the benefit of a national Week Zero television audience.”

The game is currently set for Aug. 28 — Week Zero of the 2027 college football season.

“What an honor it is for our Panthers to receive an invitation to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin,” Pat Narduzzi , Pitt’s Chris Bickell ’97 Head Football Coach said. “As a coach, you want the young men in your program to have impactful personal experiences, on and off the field. I am grateful our team will have the opportunity to play in this special game against a great opponent like Wisconsin.”

“Dublin is now the International home of College Football and we are proud to welcome Pitt and Wisconsin to the Emerald Isle in 2027,” Daithí de Róiste, The Lord Mayor of Dublin, said. “These games are a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase all that Dublin City has to offer. There are strong, historic links with Pittsburgh and Ireland and this game will seek to further strengthen them.”

This won’t be the first time that the Panthers have played in Dublin. On Dec. 2, 1989, Pitt defeated Rutgers 46-29 in the Emerald Isle Classic at Landsdowne Road Stadium.

Pitt and Wisconsin are scheduled to play twice in a two-year period (2026-27). The initial meeting will be played at the Badgers’ Camp Randall Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. The Panthers will be the designated home team for the 2027 matchup in Ireland.

Pitt is 3-0 all-time against Wisconins with the last matchup between the teams coming in 1967.