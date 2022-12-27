(WTAJ) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, 33, posted on his Twitter account Tuesday morning where he announced his retirement from the NFL.

In his Tweet, Watt shared two photos of his baby son Koa and his wife Kealia during the Sunday, Dec. 25 Christmas game between the Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Glendale, Arizona. He hinted at his retirement by saying the match-up was his son’s first NFL game and his last ever NFL home game.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game.



My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude.

It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. Tweet from J.J. Watt



According to the NFL, Watt has collected 9.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss and 33 tackles during the 2022 season, his 12th season in the league. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2011 where he played nine seasons with the team before signing with the Arizona Cardinals in 2021.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Watt has won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2017.