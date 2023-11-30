BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Dallas, Texas issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller after their preliminary investigation determined the 34-year-old allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in their luxury apartment Wednesday morning.

Police told News 4 that Miller and the victim “got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim,” who suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized. Under Texas law, assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony.

The Buffalo Bills said the team was made aware of an incident involving Miller and is “in the process of gathering more information.” The Bills are currently on their bye week. They visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Miller and the victim have been in a romantic relationship for 7 years and have children together, according to the warrant for his arrest. The document also states that the victim, whose name is being withheld by News 4, is six weeks pregnant and had discussed her due date and doctor’s visits with Miller.

Police said Miller left the scene before they arrived. He has not yet turned himself in.

Miller was acquired by the Bills in 2022. He has appeared in eight games this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL.

Miller is a two-time Super Bowl champion who made eight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams before coming to Buffalo. His 123.5 career sacks rank 19th all-time and are the most among all active players.

Miller was investigated for an alleged domestic incident in 2021, but was not charged.

In 2013, Miller was suspended six games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Miller’s agent did not respond to a request for comment.

In a statement to News 4, the NFL said it is aware of the matter and has been in contact with the Bills.

This is a developing story, check back for updates