(The Hill) – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has announced plans to raise funds to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center as he continues to recover after suffering a cardiac arrest during his team’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals that week.

“We all won,” Hamlin tweeted on Sunday. “I want to give back an ounce of the love y’all showed me. Proceeds of this shirt will go to first-responders and the UC Trauma Center. Go get yours!”

Hamlin’s tweet also includes a link to a website and an image where fans can choose from three different sets of t-shirts, which all feature Hamlin’s hands forming a heart and a “Did We Win” in big print. The t-shirt also features a hospital tag ID bracelet on Hamlin’s right wrist.

“Did We Win” is the question Hamlin, a second-year safety out of the University of Pittsburgh, asked medical professionals when he woke up last week following his cardiac arrest on Monday.

Every NFL team, including Buffalo, honored Hamlin throughout this past weekend’s final slate of regular season games. Teams painted over the 30-yard line in hosting team stadiums in red and players, coaches, and teams’ personnel were seen wearing t-shirts that read “Love You Damar” with his number 3 jersey number on it.

Hamlin, 24, had to be resuscitated by medical officials on the field after he suffered a cardiac arrest episode when he completed his tackle of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter of last week’s Monday Night Football contest. Hamlin stood up after the play was over before collapsing to the ground a few seconds later.

Hamlin was transported to UC Medical Center and was listed in critical condition for days until medical officials on Thursday said that Hamlin was awake and had made “substantial improvement.”

Hamlin, still in his hospital bed, showed support for his team during their regular season finale against rival New England Patriots, tweeting throughout the contest as the Bills defeated New England 35-23.

In response to the incident, fans have raised more than $8.5 million for Hamlin’s charitable foundation, the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive, through the foundation’s GoFundMe page, surpassing its initial $2,500 goal.

The NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals MNF contest and modified its playoff bracket due to the incident.