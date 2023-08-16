PITTSBURGH, Pa, (WTAJ) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are unveiling a jersey display on Saturday for the late great Franco Harris.

The Steelers will be honoring Franco, who died on Dec. 20, 2022, at the age of 72, with a new retired jersey display before they host the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 19. The Hall of Fame running back spent 12 seasons with the team, winning four Super Bowls and Super Bowl IX MVP.

While the game is set to start at 6:30 p.m., fans are encouraged to arrive early and enter through Ticketmaster B Gate so they can participate in the special ceremony in the FedEx Great Hall, starting at 5 p.m.

Dana and Dok Harris, the wife and son of the former Nittany Lion, will be honorary captains for the game.

The Steelers will also be celebrating the families of Steelers Nation with a handful of events during the game, including

Steely McBeam and other team mascots from around the Pittsburgh area

Face painting and interactive games for fans of all ages

Live music and food trucks

Postgame fireworks

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Tickets for the game are sold out, but fans who have tickets but are unable to make Saturday’s game are encouraged to donate their tickets to local charities. Season ticket holders can donate directly through their online account.