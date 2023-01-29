(NEXSTAR) – After ousting the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to go head-to-head in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona next month.

It was the Eagles that punched their ticket first on Sunday, beating “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy and the 49ers, 31-7, to win the NFC Championship.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts scored one of the team’s four rushing touchdowns. He finished 15 of 25 for 121 yards, with Miles Sanders running for two touchdowns. Linebacker Haason Reddick made the hit that forced Purdy out of the game with an elbow injury. Reddick also recovered a fumble by Purdy’s replacement, Josh Johnson, who later suffered a concussion.

Philadelphia police greased traffic and light poles in what has often proved a futile attempt to slow the revelry ahead. But a city that has been starved for a championship now has its beloved Birds in the Super Bowl just three months after the Philadelphia Phillies reached the World Series.

It’s been five years since the Eagles were in the Super Bowl – they defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII.

Following a tight game Sunday evening, the Chiefs will be heading to their fifth Super Bowl after beating the Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. It was a rematch of last season when the Bengals kept the Chiefs out of what would have been Kansas City’s third-consecutive Super Bowl, beating them 27-24 in overtime in the AFC Championship game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambled for a first down on his badly sprained right ankle, then was shoved late out of bounds by Joseph Ossai, giving Harrison Butker a chance to kick a 45-yard field goal with 3 seconds left that gave Kansas City the victory. The Chiefs had lost their last three games against the Bengals until Sunday.

The Eagles have gone 1-4, and 0-1 in the playoff, at State Farm Stadium. In addition to winning the Super Bowl in the 2017 season, the Eagles have appeared in two others: XXXIX, where they lost 24-21 to the Patriots, and XV, where they lost to the Oakland Raiders 27-10.

The Chiefs, heading to their third Super Bowl in four years, have gone 1-1 at State Farm Stadium. They’ve appeared in four Super Bowls: LV, a 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; LIV, a 31-20 win over the 49ers; IV, where they won against the Minnesota Vikings 23-7; and the first-ever Super Bowl, where they lost to the Green Bay Packers 35-10.

The Super Bowl is set for Sunday, February 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.