Penn State looks to make history by becoming the first program to win all six New Year’s Six Bowl Games as they take on Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Penn State, who’s ranked 10th, finished the regular season 10-2, and will be down a few guys on defense, like Chop Robinson, as they prepare for the NFL Draft.

The Nittany Lions will also be without new coordinators Andy Kotelnicki (OC) and Tom Allen (DC) as Ja’Quan Seider and Ty Howle will serve as co-offensive coordinators while Anthony Poindexter and Robb Smith making the decisions on defense.