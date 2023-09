The no. 7 Nittany Lions open up the new season, renewing a classic Rivalry with West Virginia. On this week’s show we dive into the history between these two programs, talks to Allen Robinson who makes his first trip back to Penn State since graduating a decade ago, and get to know the Mountaineers with Mountaineer Gameday’s Anjelica Trinone.

Keep up to date on everything Penn State sports with our Nittany Nation Newsletter.