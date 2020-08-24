WTAJ - www.wtaj.com
Please enter a search term.
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Beaver Stadium, home of the Penn State Nittany Lions will soon begin selling alcohol during games to the public, PSU Athletics announced Friday. …
Three Things to Watch...Can Penn State keep the train churning? Penn State is physically more talented, and should overpower the Chippewas, …
ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) -- Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, to discuss Penn State's matchup with Central Michigan. …
AUBURN, AL (WTAJ) -- At the Corner of Magnolia Street and College Avenue stands one of the south's greatest football traditions, Toomer's Oaks. After wins Auburn fans "roll the …
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Big Ten football is back–and so is Big Time Sports! We’ll take you around the league with reports from every team in the conference, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET every Thursday!