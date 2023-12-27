ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – Penn State will take on Ole Miss on Dec. 30 in Atlanta, Georgia for the Nittany Lions’ first-ever Peach Bowl appearance.

Season recaps

Penn State (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten)

Penn State started the season out strong with a six-game win streak. Its first loss of the season was to rivals Ohio State in Week 8. The Nittany Lions only other loss was in Week 11 to their other Big Ten rival Michigan. They finished the season on a high note by shutting out Michigan State 42-0.

Penn State peaked at No. 6 in the AP Poll in Week 5 and only dropped out of the top ten in Week 12, ranking No. 12. The Nittany Lions ended the season at No. 10 in the rankings.

They averaged 37.17 points per game while holding their opponents to 11.42 points per game. Penn State had 271 first downs and allowed its opposition to gain 151 first downs.

The Nittany Lions boasted a 40.59% completion percentage on third down and kept their opposers to a 29.81% success rate.

Quarterback Drew Allar finished with a 61.14% completion percentage with 23 touchdowns and an average of 194.67 passing yards per game. Allar rushed 69 times for 170 net yards and four touchdowns this season.

Wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was the top receiver with 53 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton led the rushing game. Allen had 162 attempts for a net of 851 yards and six touchdowns and Singleton posted a net of 702 yards and 8 touchdowns on 163 attempts.

Linebacker Kobe King led the defense with 54 tackles (34 solo), five tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Kevin Winston followed with 51 tackles (30 solo) and 2.5 tackles for a loss. Adisa Isaac yielded a team-high 7.5 sacks.

Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern)

Ole Miss ended the season with the same overall record as Penn State. Ole Miss won its first three games before being handed its first loss of the season on Sept. 23 to No. 12 Alabama. They then went on a five-game win streak before falling to No. 1 Georgia on Nov. 11.

Ole Miss wrapped up the season on a two-game win streak after defeating Mississippi State in its final matchup of the year.

Ole Miss finished the season ranked No. 11 in the AP Poll, just one below Penn State.

The Rebels averaged 34.83 points per game while keeping their opponents to 22.33 points per game. Ole Miss racked up 275 first downs while their opposition tallied 244 first downs.

Ole Miss had a 36.71% completion percentage on third down while keeping its advisories to a 38.51% completion rate.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart boasted a 65.4% completion percentage for the season, tallying 20 passing touchdowns with an average of 248.75 air yards per game. Dart rushed 111 times for 377 net yards with seven touchdowns.

Wide receiver Tre Harris led receivers with 47 catches for 851 yards and eight touchdowns. Running back Quinshon Judkins was the top rusher with 237 attempts for 1,052 net yards and 15 touchdowns.

Safety Trey Washington posted a team-high 75 tackles (37 solo) with two tackles for a loss. Jared Ivey and Cedric Johnson boasted team-highs of 5.5 sacks. Johnson has opted out of the Peach Bowl and will be preparing for an NFL career.

The matchup

This is the first time Penn State and Ole Miss have ever faced each other. Ole Miss is the Nittany Lions’ 33rd different bowl opponent.

Leadership

Penn State Head Coach James Franklin is in his 10th season at the helm of Penn State. franklin owns a 102-51 career record. Franklin’s crux has been ranked foes; he is 3-17 against top-10 teams and is 12-19 against those in the top 25.

As for bowl games, Franklin is just one of six active FBS coaches to have his program go to a bowl game in 11 of their first 12 seasons as coach. Franklin has now led Penn State to four New Year’s Six bowls. The Peach Bowl will be Franklin’s ninth time overall guiding Penn State to a bowl game.

Penn State is 3-4 at bowl games under Franklin.

Ole Miss’s Head Coach Lane Kiffin is in his fourth season leading the team. Kiffin has led his team to a bowl game every season, owning a 1-2 record in the premiere games. Kiffin has coached Ole Miss to a 33-15 overall record during his tenure.

Storylines

Penn State has won 31 bowl games to lead the Big Ten and is tied for fourth nationally in program bowl wins. If Penn State wins the Peach Bowl, it will make history as the first program to win every New Year’s Six bowl game at least once.

Penn State has had some shake-ups in the coaching room, including getting a new defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator, but neither of them will debut until the 2024 season. Ja’Quan Seider and Ty Howle will serve as co-offensive coordinators for the Peach Bowl, but new offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki will travel with the team to Atlanta. New defensive coordinator Tom Allen will also be absent from play calling with co-defensive coordinators Anthony Poindexter and Robb Smith making the decisions.

Opt-outs

Ole Miss’s top defender Cedric Johnson announced he will not play in the Peach Bowl. Ole Miss’s backup quarterback Spencer Sanders will also not be traveling to Atlanta, as he was ruled academically ineligible to play.

Penn State’s defensive end Chop Robinson will not play in the Peach Bowl and has declared for the NFL Draft. Olumuyiwa Fashanu, who has also declared for the NFL Draft, will be traveling with the team, but nothing has been revealed as to whether he will play.

Bowl History

As stated, this is Penn State’s first appearance at the Peach Bowl. Ole Miss owns a 1-1 record in the Peach Bowl. The Rebels first played in the bowl in 1971 where they defeated Georgia Tech. Most recently, they played in the Peach Bowl in 2014 where they lost 42-3 to TCU.