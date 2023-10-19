UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State women’s soccer is closing out the regular season this week with its eyes on securing a Big Ten title. On Thursday, those aspirations are one step closer to coming into fruition as the #4 Nittany Lions defeated #19 Indiana 2-0.

Around the 20th minute, Nittany Lions midfielder Riley Gleason was tripped while streaking down the pitch and drew a yellow card to set up a free kick. Penn State capitalized immediately after as Kate Wiesner found the back of the net for the first score of the game.

Penn State goalkeeper Katherine Asman kept the Hoosiers offense at bay for the majority of the game and notched her seventh clean sheet of the season. In the 80th minute, Julia Raich put the game away with her third goal of the season.

The Nittany Lions face off against #21 Wisconsin at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.