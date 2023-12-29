UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State cruised to a 90-63 win over Rider on Friday, which saw Nittany Lions point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. score his 1,000th career point in collegiate action.

Baldwin scored 10 points in the win in Penn State’s non-conference finale. The VCU transfer has averaged 13.9 points per game in his first season in Happy Valley.

Penn State guard Kanye Clary led all scorers in the game with 29 points.

Next Thursday, Penn State carries a 7-6 record into Lansing to take on Michigan State at 7 p.m.