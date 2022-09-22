AUBURN, AL (WTAJ) — At the Corner of Magnolia Street and College Avenue stands one of the south’s greatest football traditions, Toomer’s Oaks. After wins Auburn fans “roll the trees” with toilet paper. It’s a tradition that dates back 50-years.

“It’s always fun to come and get the different vibe of the schools, you know?” said Chuck Toth, a Penn State fan from New Jersey.

Toth is one of many Penn State fans in Alabama for the Auburn game. Some came from as far as Alaska to experience this rare SEC roadtrip.

“Oh, man, this has been on the calendar for years here since they scheduled it,” said Shawn Pecora.

“I think this is also a school deep in history and tradition, and you can see even the way that the town and campus is around the stadium,” said Toth. “So the fan bases seem to be great and that I think is always fun.”

Penn State fans filled downtown Friday. On Saturday Penn State flags waived in the tailgate lots. It was easy to find Nittany Lion fans, and good thing too because getting to the game became a problem for some.

“We knew we were going to end up at the game, we just didn’t know how,” said Mick Knott.

Knott and his friend Scott Charnoff flew into Atlanta Friday. But with rental cars out of stock at the airport, they needed a Uber to travel to Auburn, and needed a little more help to get to the stadium.

“I heard them talking early this morning of breakfast, I said, ‘We Are.’ And the said, ‘Penn State!’

Penn State fan Rob Crane came to the rescue giving the two a lift the stadium. A long time fan, he hopes he was paying it forward.

“I was at the Miami Penn State national championship game in Tempe, and people took care of me when I was there as a young guy,” he said.

Inside Jordan-Hare stadium the Nittany Lions awaited the Tigers. In a sea of orange, white shirts stood out in the crowd. It’s a common site away from Happy Valley, one that players say they don’t tire of. It’s the kind of site that makes you want to beat Auburn 41-12.

“Any time we’re at an away game, one of the first things we say on the sideline is, wow, there’s a lot of Penn State people here. And, you know, sometimes it’s a little repetitive because we travel so well” said junior offensive linemen, Bryce Effner. “It’s a huge motivator to see, you know, just that trickle away in whatever stadium we’re in. So it’s it’s awesome.”