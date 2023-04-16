UNIVERSITY, PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run set a new record for money raised for the Special Olympics on Sunday.

Around 2,800 participants helped to raise more than $445,000 for the Special Olympics, as they set out on the run outside Beaver Stadium. Prior to starting, some notable Penn Staters thanked participants and gave pep talks, including Penn State Head Football Coach James Franklin.

“Whether you are walking, running, or jogging I will be watching all of you,” Franklin said. “I’m recruiting at this event, so if you have a decent time come see me afterwards.”

Penn State Athletic Director Pat Kraft joined in on the fun, participating for the first time since he came to Happy Valley.

“This is an incredible event,” Kraft said. “It’s just remarkable for my family, Betsy and the kids, to just be a small part of this. We’re walking, they’re really ahead of me walking so that’s good, I couldn’t run it.”

Organizer of the run and wife of former Penn State Football Coach Joe Paterno, Sue Paterno said this is her favorite event of the year.

“This is really a highlight of my year,” Paterno said. “We do a lot of Special Olympics events, but this brings everybody together, and that’s who we are. We’re not special athletes, we’re not special runners, we’re not special anything, we are all special.”

Before the run got started organizers took the time to honor the life and legacy of former Penn State and NFL running back Franco Harris. Some runners wore Harris gear before they ended their run at the 34-yard line at Beaver Stadium, which is the number Harris wore during his time at Penn State.

“He’ll always be the spirit of the run,” Paterno said. “He’s been with us since the first run, and his presence really helped our event.”

Franco Harris’s wife, Dana Harris, took up Franco’s role of high-fiving runners and walkers as they passed by during this year’s run.

“I’ve said to people before, you didn’t get to know Franco, you got to experience him,” Dana Harris. “Because he never knew a stranger. And he had time for everyone, so this is nice, I mean I didn’t realize how hard he worked this is not easy.”