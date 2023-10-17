STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State is headlining the Big Ten Network’s wrestling coverage after coming off of its second-straight NCAA Championship. The 10-time national champions kick off the action on Sunday, Dec. 3 against No. 24 Lehigh at 2 p.m.

The Nittany Lions will be on the network’s broadcast schedule seven times, six for dual meets and once for the conference championships.

Big Ten Network Broadcasts for Penn State Wrestling Duals:

Day Date Visiting Team Home Team Time (ET) Sunday Dec. 3 No. 24 Lehigh No. 1 Penn State 2 p.m. Friday Jan. 19 No. 1 Penn State No. 9 Michigan 6 p.m. Sunday Jan. 28 No. 1 Penn State No. 22 Maryland 12 p.m. Friday Feb. 2 No. 7 Ohio State No. 1 Penn State 6:30 p.m. Friday Feb. 9 No. 1 Penn State No. 8 Iowa 9 p.m. Monday Feb. 12 No. 14 Rutgers No. 1 Penn State 7 p.m. Sunday Feb. 18 No. 5 Nebraska No. 1 Penn State 4 p.m.

The 2024 Big Ten Championships take place in College Park, Maryland on Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10. The 2024 NCAA Championships will be held in Kansas City, Missouri from March 21 through March 23.

A full look at Penn State’s wrestling schedule can be found here.