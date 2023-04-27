UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — The University of Buffalo says it will play Penn State in 2026, marking the two schools fifth all-time meeting.

Penn State is 3-1 all-time against the Bulls. The only Nittany Lions loss came in the first meeting back in 1900.

Since, Penn State has recorded three-consecutive wins including a 45-13 win in 2019.

After a string of Big Ten opponents in week one, Penn State will opens its 2023 season at home against West Virginia. PSU plays the Mountaineers, Delaware, and UMass during it’s non-conference slate this fall.