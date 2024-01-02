UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State defeated Northwestern in women’s basketball 95-55 on Tuesday night. With the win Nittany Lions head coach Carolyn Kieger won her 150th career game. Ali Brigham led the Lady Lions with 17 points and made her first career three pointer in the contest. It was a balanced scoring attack for Penn State as they had five players score in double figures.

Defensively Penn State held the Wildcats to 37.7% shooting and forced 30 turnovers. After a loss to Michigan State on Saturday, Kieger wanted the Lady Lions to focus strictly on improving their defense.

“Offensively we continue to be an elite team and we share the basketball and shoot the way that we do so. But at the end of the day, today was about defense. And the last, you know, I would say 48 hours of all that about defense. So really proud of them tonight for holding them to 55 and and shooting 37% for Northwestern.”

With the win Penn State improves to 10-4 on the season. The next match for the Lady Lions will be on the road against Indiana.