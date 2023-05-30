UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– Just a few weeks ago, people were repelling down Beaver Stadium, and soon there’ll be a chance to do more fun activities at the Nittany Lions home venue.

According to PSU Athletics, there’ll be a chance to partake in “NamaStadium,” a yoga class on the field of Beaver Stadium on Saturday, July 15. Then the next week on Saturday, July 22, there will be “Films on the Filed,” a showing of Disney’s “The Lion King” on the videoboard.

There will be 300 tickets available for the yoga class while there will be 1,000 tickets available for the movie night and they will go on sale in June, the athletic department announced in an email Tuesday.

Tickets will cost $40 per person for yoga and the movie tickets will cost $5 per person, athletic department spokesperson Kris Peterson confirmed.

More information is expected to come at a later date.

Beaver Stadium is the second-largest stadium in the United States and is used for more than just football. Topgolf brought its Live Stadium Tour to the venue in Happy Valley in June 2022, and United Way held a fundraiser a few weeks ago in May where people got the chance to rappel down it.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Recently, PSU Athletics announced it will eventually start its first plan of renovations to Beaver Stadium which is expected to cost around $700 million.