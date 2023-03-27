STATE COLLEGE, PA (WTAJ) Over the weekend Virginia Commonwealth head coach Mike Rhoades became the first outside coaching prospect tied to Penn State’s vacancy. Several outlets claim he interviewed Sunday and suggest the two sides are negotiating. But as we write, it’s mostly social media chatter, still it’s import we dive into Rhoades who is a legit candidate for Penn State’s basketball vacancy.

What we know about Mike Rhoades is that he has a strong resume. The Pennsylvania native played basketball at Lebanon Valley College. He was a big part of VCU’s Final Four run in 2011 under Shaka Smart, and after a stint at Rice, he returned back to VCU and replaced Will Wade in 2017. In six seasons he’s led VCU to the NCAA Tournament three time including this season when VCU won its first Atlantic Tournament title since 2015. He last coached a team with a losing record in his second year at Rice in 2015-16.

Does he make a splash?

Outside of the unlikely lures of former Villanova coach Jay Wright, and South Carolina women’s coach Dawn Staley the idea that Penn State is making a splash with this hire is minimal. With the exception of FAU’s Dusty May, who some fans won’t be enthralled with, it’ll be hard for Penn State to outright win this hire. Still Rhoades credentials and resume are as solid and proven as most in this search.