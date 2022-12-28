ANAHEIM, Calif. (WHTM) — Rose Bowl week has kicked off in style as Penn State football was treated like royalty in a Disneyland Cavalcade on Wednesday, December 28th.

The parade-like event served as the official welcome for both Penn State and Utah’s football teams for the traditional visit to the Happiest Place on Earth before they play in the 2023 Rose Bowl Game.

This was the team’s only joint appearance of bowl week, before meeting on the field on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena, Calif.

Representing the Nittany Lions at Disneyland were Penn State head coach James Franklin along with tight end Benton Strange, long snapper Chris Stoll, linebacker Jonathan Sutherland

and defensive end Nick Tarburton.

On Thursday, Penn State will get back to business with the team’s first open practice and media availability with the PSU offense.