Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway,…
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway,…
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford (14) passes against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State as they take on Michigan State. The live blog will chronicle the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends throughout Twitter List feed.