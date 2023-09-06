WTAJ — Former Nittany Lion and the first openly gay player to appear in an NFL regular season game is calling it a career after seven seasons.

Carl Nassib, 30, a West Chester, PA native, announced Wednesday, Sept. 6 on Instagram that he’s walking away from the NFL.

Nassib, who played outside linebacker, said it’s a bittersweet.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games, I am officially retiring from football to focus on my company Rayze. It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State. Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined. I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had. Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there. It was always my dream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet,” Nasib said. Carl Nassib via Instagram

In 2016, Nassib was drafted in the third round by the Cleveland Browns. He spent two seasons with the team before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018-19, 2022) and two with the Las Vegas Raiders (2020-2021).

In June 2021, Nassib publicly announced he was gay on Instagram. In August 2021, he said the response he received was “incredible” according to ESPN.

While there were other NFL players who were open about their sexuality to the public, Nassib was the first NFL player to announce they are gay while playing in the league.

Nassib, who played with the Nittany Lions from 2011-2015, said on CBS Mornings that he’ll be attending the Penn State game on Saturday, Sept. 9 as they take on Delaware, as a visitor for the first time.