(WHTM) – Washington Commanders defensive lineman and former Nittany Lion Shaka Toney is one of six NFL players who received a suspension for alleged violations of the NFL’s gambling policy.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Toney is suspended indefinitely through the 2023 season for allegedly betting on NFL games during the 2022 season.

According to Schefter, Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Moore and wide receiver Quintez Cephus also received indefinite suspensions and were released by the team.

Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill each received six game suspensions, according to Schefter.

Toney has played 26 NFL games for Washington with 1.5 sacks and 16 tackles after being drafted 246th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. A Philadelphia native, Toney played four seasons for Penn State with 20 sacks and 57 tackles.

The natures of the alleged violations were not immediately disclosed. According to the NFL, the league’s gambling policy “prohibits anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling in any club or league facility or venue, including the practice facility.”

The league says they have no evidence indicating inside information was used or that any game was compromised.

According to Williams’ agency, the former first round pick did not bet on football and the violation was “due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility.”